Beto O'Rourke visits Jefferson School for tour, roundtable discussion

A 2020 presidential candidate visited Charlottesville Saturday morning to learn more about the city's history and the issues residents are facing.

Beto O'Rourke, who visited the University of Virginia in April, focused his second trip in Charlottesville on canvassing for Amy Laufer, who's running as a Democrat for the 17th district seat in the state Senate, and on the Jefferson School.

During his time at Jefferson School, O'Rourke took a tour of the area to learn about the redevelopment of Vinegar Hill and the surrounding neighborhoods.

"Learned some history, learned the truth, but also learned how a community is going to stand up for itself," said O'Rourke. "That is inspiring."

O'Rourke said Charlottesville is important for him to visit because of the impactful stories from residents in the city.

"I really want to go to the places that have not been part of the conversation," he said.

O'Rourke's roundtable discussion included topics like affordable housing and the racial tensions stemming from the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12, 2017.

During the conversation, Waki Wynn told O'Rourke about his experienced during the rally with an analogy of a fish bowl.

"If you only clean the glass, it looks like the fishbowl is fantastically pretty and clear and the fish look fantastic," Wynn said. "But all of a sudden when the Nazis came, they actually caused us to hit those rocks and dig up in those rocks and they exposed all the dirt and filth that existed in this community."

During a press conference, O'Rourke said he believes Confederate statues, like the Robert E. Lee statue in Market Street Park, should be taken down.

"Any memorial or tribute or place of honor afforded to anyone in the Confederacy or anyone who sought to perpetuate slavery in the United States needs to be taken down," O'Rourke said. "We cannot wonder how racism continues to be perpetuated in this country when we've elevated racists like Robert E. Lee and Benjamin Tillman."

With this conversation, Wynn hopes O'Rourke can use this experience to help communities with specific problems they're facing.

"When you're trying to address systemic issues that plague one community or another, it needs to be targeted and specific policies for that group of people," Wynn said.

O'Rourke will make another stop in northern Virginia Saturday night for a canvassing event.