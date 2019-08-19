Big Meadows Wayside reopened

A popular campstore, gift shop and restaurant in the Shenandoah National Park has reopened after several months of renovation work.

SNP Superintendent Jennifer Flynn says the Big Meadows Wayside at mile 51 on Skyline Drive is back open for business.

"This work has prepared the Wayside for another 50 years of service while retaining the historic fabric of the building," she said.

The renovations, which began last winter, included reconfiguring the interior space, with the restaurant returned to its historic placement on the meadow side of the building so diners can look out over Big Meadow.

A new fire suppression system and new electrical system were also installed.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony held last week with officials from Delaware North, Inc., the park's concessioner, and Flynn.