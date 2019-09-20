Big changes coming to Avon Street Extended

Albemarle County planners and a community advisory committee held a public meeting Thursday to discuss future plans for Avon Street Extended, from the Charlottesville city limits to Route 20.

Roger Schickedantz, chair of the community advisory committee for Avon St. Ext. planning said his biggest concern is pedestrian safety.

"I see more and more people jogging at seven in the morning at the crack of dawn,” said Schickedantz, “and it's just worrisome to see people right beside the road sometimes having to go in the road."

Early in the morning and after sundown is when the street is even more of a safety hazard than during the day. With no street lights, the road is pitch black. Many people are walking and riding their bikes after dark, and there are no continuous sidewalks.

The intersection at Mill Creek and Avon St. Ext. is one of the many intersections that people said are the most dangerous. A traffic circle is being considered to be put in place at the light that is there now, but questions have been raised on whether a traffic circle is really safer than a traffic light.

Kevin McDermott the principal transportation planner for Albemarle County, said studies show it is.

McDermott said Changes to Avon St. Ext. will be coming as early as within the next year.

"We're going to see a lot of sidewalk construction out there,” said McDermott. “There's also a new crosswalk that's going in at Cale Elementary to help students get from the neighborhood on the west side to Cale Elementary on the east side."

McDermott has been working with the advisory committee since December of 2018 on what Avon St. Ext. should look like within the next 10 years.

"When it was built it was really more of a rural style road,” said McDermott. “Now that it's kind of becoming a little bit more densely developed and we're getting to see different kinds of uses there, we're noticing it's more of a desire to have a more urban style corridor."

It is now up to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to decided what to approve and what to fund. People are encouraged to give feedback at the BOS meeting it is presented at, which McDermott said will hopefully be before the end of the year.