Big tax-free weekend in Virginia

Starting Aug. 2, the statewide tax-free weekend goes into effect.

A lot of stores across the Commonwealth are offering specials on many back-to-school items.

But according to the state, there are other items you can buy tax-free.

They include clothing and footwear; hurricane and emergency preparedness items; and Energy Star and WaterSense products, without paying sales tax.

Student Joshua Sites says he and his mom are very happy with it.

"It probably saves a bit of money, not having a couple of extra dollars added to your tax total I am sure she thinks it's great too," he said.

The tax-free weekend ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.