Bill aims to get more girls, minorities into STEM fields

A piece of legislation in the U.S. House aims to help school districts engage girls, young women and minority students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger has co-sponsored the 21st Century STEM for Girls and Underrepresented Minorities Act, which was introduced by Representative Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio-03).

According to a release, a 2019 National Science Foundation study found women are still underrepresented in the STEM workforce, especially in engineering, physical sciences and computer sciences.

And in 2018, the Pew Research Center found African-American and Hispanic workers remain underrepresented across the entire STEM workforce in the United States.

This legislation would encourage school districts to develop enhanced STEM learning programs at an early age to address the representation disparity.

It would also increase funding for teacher development, parent outreach, mentoring and tutoring for students, after-school and summer STEm programs, and high school course selection counseling.

"Central Virginia students deserve access to the best educational and job training opportunities possible. But for too long, women and minority students have faced significant barriers as they look to pursue STEM-related careers. Right now, we need to build new ways to support these students, and that begins by providing students with hands-on experience, mentorship, skills training and career guidance at school," said Spanberger.

The release says the bill would create a competitive grant program for school districts to improve female and minority participation in STEM courses.

It would also include a provision to ensure the grants are distributed to areas of high-need or high rates of poverty.

Specifically, it would fund tutoring and mentorship programs in STEM subjects; after-school and summer programs that are designed to encourage interest and skill-building in STEM subjects; create subsidies to minimize the costs of STEM-related educational materials, equipment, field trips, internships and work experiences; create education initiatives to raise awareness about the advantages of STEM-related careers; and provide professional development services to teachers, principals and other personnel aimed at reduced racial and gender bias.

A companion bill has also been introduced in the U.S. Senate by Senators Kamala Harris (D-California), Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada).