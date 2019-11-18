Bill aims to modernize federal drug sentencing policies

A bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate that could change mandatory drug sentences that are issued by a federal court.

The Smarter Sentencing Act was introduced by Senators Tim Kaine, Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and Mike Lee (R-Utah).

According to a release, the bill would modernize the federal drug sentencing policies.

"Our nation is facing a serious over-incarceration problem," said Kaine. "One way we can tackle this challenge is by reducing mandatory minimums that unfairly punish nonviolent drug offenders. I hope Congress will pass this bipartisan legislation to end one-size-fits-all sentences for drug offenses and save taxpayer dollars."

Lee calls the current sentencing law out of date and counterproductive, and he says the new bill would reduce the financial and human costs imposed by the existing laws.

"The SSA will give judges the flexibility and discretion they need to impose stiff sentences on the most serious drug lords and cartel bosses, while enabling nonviolent offenders to return more quickly to their families and communities," said Lee.

Durbin adds that mandatory minimum penalties have played a big role in the growth of the prison population in the United States.

While he says this bill would be a step in the right direction, there is a lot more that needs to be done to reform the criminal justice system.

The release says the Smarter Sentencing Act was originally introduced in 2013 and several pieces of it were included in the First Step Act, which was enacted last year.

The sentencing reform piece is the remaining part of the bill, and the Congressional Budget Office says implementing this piece would save taxpayers about $3 billion over ten years.