Bills in Congress aim to expand telehealth services

Several members of the U.S. Senate have introduced legislation to expand telehealth services through Medicare in order to improve patient outcomes and make it easier for patients to connect with their doctors.

Senators Mark Warner (D-Virginia), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Ben Cardin (D-Maryland), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Mississippi), John Thune (R-South Dakota), and Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) say this bill could help cut costs for patients and providers.

“I've seen firsthand how hard it can be for Virginians to access health care in rural or underserved communities,” said Warner. “From my time as governor through my years in the Senate, I've constantly pushed to use innovation to increase health care accessibility for Virginians. This legislation will allow more individuals across Virginia and our country to take advantage of telehealth services that require less travel time and provide affordable, quality care.”

According to a release, studies have shown that telehealth can improve care and patient satisfaction while also reducing hospitalizations.

The bill, called the Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies for Health Act of 2019, will build on progress made in recent years to increase the use of telehealth through Medicare.

The bill would provide the Secretary of Health and Human Services the authority to waive telehealth restrictions when necessary.

It would also remove geographic and originating site restrictions for services like mental health and emergency medical care.

Additionally, the legislation will allow rural health clinics and other community-based health care centers to provide telehealth services, and it would require a study to explore more ways to expand such services so more people can access health care services in their own homes.

Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. House by Representatives Mike Thompson (D-California), Peter Welch (D-Vermont), David Schweikert (R-Arizona), and Bill Johnson (R-Ohio).