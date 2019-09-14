Black Business Expo takes over IX Art Park

The Black Business Expo took over IX Art Park Saturday to showcase local black-owned businesses in Charlottesville.

The event featured workshops, panel discussions, and a business pitch session for residents.

Ty Cooper, event director of the Black Business Expo, said the expo aims to celebrate and increase exposure for black-owned businesses in the city.

"The event is just about helping out and serving our community and the black businesses are a part of this community just like Latino businesses, Asian businesses or Indian businesses," Cooper said. "We just have to show support those who may not we be able to hear about because of money or something else."

The expo served as a kickoff for Minority Business Week, which will feature multiple events throughout the city.

