Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving is now part of tradition

Black Friday sales seem to start earlier and earlier and local stores are no exception.

The Fashion Square Mall was full of shoppers this afternoon taking advantage of deals.

Stores like JC Penny were open by 2 p.m and Belk was open by 4 p.m.

Ashley Morris who went shopping with her daughter, Amaya Shifflett, said Black Friday shopping together after their Thanksgiving meal is their tradition.

"We do Thanksgiving early, get it out of the way, so I can come shop,” said Morris. “This is how I get my Christmas done. Of course, she gets to see everything so I have to get extra stuff that she doesn't see but if I don't come now I won't get it done."

The Fashion Square Mall won't close until early Friday morning.