Black man who led neo-Nazi group has died amid work to dismantle the group

One of the largest and oldest neo-Nazi groups in the U.S., the National Socialist Movement, is now led by James Stern, a black activist who has vowed to dismantle it.
By  | 
Posted:

A black activist who took control of one of the nation's largest neo-Nazi groups - and vowed to dismantle it - has died amid a legal fight over who would lead the group.

An attorney for James Stern said he died Oct. 11 after getting hospice care for cancer. A friend says Stern died at home in Moreno Valley, California.

Earlier this year, Stern told The Associated Press and other news outlets that he persuaded the National Socialist Movement's former leader, Jeff Schoep, to transfer control of the group to him.

Michigan corporate records show Stern replaced Schoep in January. However, Stern sued several group members in March after Schoep signed corporate records naming a different president.

A lawyer for Stern says the activist's death doesn't necessarily end the case.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus