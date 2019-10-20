Blue Run Baptist Church celebrates 250th anniversary

A church in Orange County held a homecoming service on Sunday to mark their 250th anniversary in the community.

Blue Run Baptist Church in Somerset was constituted in 1769 with Elijah Craig as the first pastor of the church.

The church was part of a Separate Baptist movement, which believed in adult baptism by immersion and emotional forms of evangelism and worship.

The church community gathered inside the chapel for a special service and a meal to mark their homecoming.

Barry Higgins, the pastor of Blue Run Baptist Church, said despite changes over the years, their work for God has always stayed the same.

"A lot of things will change throughout the years," Higgens said. "Family names will change. People's situations in life. But one thing we can always count on is the love of God."

The church will start their Revival services on Monday.

Each service will feature a speaker from different churches in Virginia.