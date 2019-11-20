Blue Star Families of Central Virginia to send postcards and care packages to troops

Blue Star Families of Central Virginia has partnered with the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library to collect postcards and other items for care packages to send to troops overseas for the holidays.

Some of the items that are in the care packages include food, clothing and other essentials.

Over the years, Blue Star has sent more than 5,000 packages overseas since starting back in 2003 as a chapter under Blue Star Mothers of America.

Martha Horsfall, the president of the local chapter, said many troops do not receive anything during the holidays, so it will be a pleasure for some of them to hear from Americans back home.

"We received many thank you letters and they thank us for the socks, the candy and everything but the thing that touches their heart the most are the notes from strangers," said Horsfall. "It is amazing how much it encourages them, supports them and knows that they are thought of and not forgotten."

The letters and care packages will be sent on Thursday.

You can still write a letter at the Northside Library before they will be picked up.

Blue Star Mothers of Central Virginia will be doing the drive again in February, April, June, September and next November.

The organization expects to send about 100 packages overseas.