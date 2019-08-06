Board again denies request to put Freitas on November ballot

The Virginia State Board of Elections has rejected an effort to put a Republican lawmaker on the ballot after he failed to file his candidacy paperwork on time.

The Democratic-led board rejected efforts Tuesday to allow GOP Del. Nick Freitas on the ballot.

The decision comes in an election year when Virginia Republicans are fighting to hold onto their narrow House majority. Freitas may have to run an expensive write-in campaign to hold on to a Republican-friendly seat.

Freitas withdrew his candidacy last month and was then nominated by local Republicans as a replacement candidate in a failed workaround bid to get on the ballot.

Board Chairman Bob Brink, a former Democratic lawmaker, said candidates are responsible for filing their paperwork on time and the board must uphold official deadlines.