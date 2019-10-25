Boarding stable quarantined after horse tests positive for EHV-1

A Virginia horse has tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1, but state officials say there is no cause for alarm for the general horse population in the Commonwealth.

On Thursday, the State Veterinarian's Office of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirms that a horse has tested positive for the virus that causes Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy.

According to a release, the infected animal was at a boarding stable in Loudoun County, which has now been placed under quarantine.

Two other horses that were exposed to the virus have been traced to a boarding stable in Maryland, and VDACS says the Maryland State Veterinarian has been notified.

Both of those horses are being monitored for fever and other clinical signs.

VDACS says no other horses have been exposed to the virus.

Officials say there is no cause for alarm regarding the general horse population in Virginia because EHV-1 is a virus that is present in the environment and found in most horses around the world.

Animals are usually exposed to it at a young age and suffer no serious side effects. Most will carry the virus with no clinical signs for the entirety of their lives.

However, a horse will sometimes develop the neurologic form of the disease.

Horse owners who have concerns are urged to contact their veterinarian or they can call the VDACS Office of Veterinary Services at (804) 786-2483.

