Boar's Head named one of top resorts in the South

The Boar's Head Resort has been named one of the top resorts in the South.

Conde Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Award this week for the Top 20 Resorts in the South.

Boar's Head came in at 15 on the list, and two other Virginia resorts were also listed.

More than 600,000 of the publication's readers submitted responses to rate their travel experiences.

“This recognition by Conde Nast Traveler readers is incredibly rewarding for us,” said Boar's Head General Manager Russ Cronberg. “Our guests were patient with us last year as we renovated the resort and the Mill Room and we value their loyalty. From our history to our location and connections with University of Virginia, Boar's Head Resort stands out in its class. As we continue to enhance the resort with the reimagination of our golf course in 2020, we are committed to providing the ultimate resort experience for our guests.”

The Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and are considered the most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

The other two Virginia resorts on the list are the Primland Resort Meadows of Dan and the Omni Homestead Resort Hot Springs.

Other resorts that made the list include the Swag Waynesville in North Carolina, the Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina in South Carolina, the Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort in South Carolina, the Greyfield Inn in Georgia, the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, the Sanctuary Hotel at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, the Lodge on Little St. Simons Island in Georgia, the Barnsley Resort in Georgia, the Wild Dunes Resort in South Carolina, Greystone Inn in North Carolina, the Inn and Club at Harbour Town in South Carolina, the Sanderling Resort in North Carolina, the Westlin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa in Georgia, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi in Mississippi, the Westlin Hilton Head Island Resort and Spa in South Carolina, the Cloister in Georgia, and the Greenbrier in West Virginia.