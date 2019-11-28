Hundreds show up for 38th annual Turkey Trot to benefit children's hospital

The 38th Annual Boar's Head Turkey Trot was held Thursday morning.

Not only was it a chance for people to run in preparation to have a good meal, but it was also an opportunity to fundraise for the University fof Virginia Children's Hospital.

Organizers set a goal to raise more than they have in the previous 37 races.

"This year, we wanted to take it up a notch and set a goal and raise more than ever before," said Carly Csapo, the Aquatics Manager at Boar's Head sports club. "Our goal this year was to raise $75,000, and we totaled in at $95,000 for this year's event, which is super exciting."

That money will all go to UVA Children's Hospital and it's a gift that carries a lot of meaning to the hospital.

"This money goes into our unrestricted fund, so we can use this for whatever the greatest need at the children's hospital is," said Ryan Lightner, the Associate Director of Development at UVA Children's Hospital. "We give this to our doctors to decide what's the most immediate need, so that can go to a lot of different things."

There were 1,500 runners registered for Thursday morning's race.