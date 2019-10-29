Boaters from Rhode Island found safe

(Image License Photo: U.S. Coast Guard / Grant DeVuyst Photo: U.S. Coast Guard / Ross Ruddell)
By  | 
Posted:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- The Coast Guard says two boaters from Rhode Island who had been reported missing last weekend have been found safe.

Ryan Hollis and Joshua Kane Cairone were spotted by a Coast Guard search plane Monday 100 miles east of Cape Henry, Virginia.

Hollis and Cairone left Jamestown, Rhode Island last Wednesday on the 43-foot sailboat Carol K.

Officials say Hollis was supposed to make a stop in Norfolk, Virginia on Friday and check in with his girlfriend.

She contacted the Coast Guard on Saturday to report him missing when he did not make contact as scheduled.

Petty Officer Zachary Hupp says the men "were unaware that we were searching for them."

The men were headed to Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus