Body found in Rivanna Reservoir

Albemarle County officials are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon.

The body was found in the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir in the Earlysville Road area around 3 p.m.

The Albemarle County Police and Fire Rescue departments responded to a report of an unusual object in the water in the vicinity of Lochridge Lane.

When officers arrived, they confirmed a body was in the water.

The gender and identity of the remains have not yet been released.

Officials were able to recover the body from the water around 5:20 p.m., and they say it is too early to speculate on how the body ended up in the reservoir.

The body is now on the way to the Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond to determine the identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information about any suspicious activity in the area of the reservoir over the past few days is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

This is a developing story, and updates will be posted as more information becomes available.