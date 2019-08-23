Body found in SUV that drove into pond

By  | 
Updated: Fri 10:29 PM, Aug 23, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- Authorities say a body has been found inside a sport utility vehicle that drove into a large pond in a Tidewater Virginia neighborhood.

News outlets report Virginia Beach police and other emergency officials responded after a witness saw the car drive into the water shortly before dawn on Friday. The police department tweeted later that the accident was a fatal but didn't immediately provide additional information.

Divers were used to connect cables to the deeply submerged SUV and to pull it from the water. Police aren't sure what caused the SUV to enter the water in the Ocean Lakes neighborhood. A road near the pond was closed for several hours during the emergency response.

 
