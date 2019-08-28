Bojangles celebrates football teams with redesigned tailgate meal deal

Fans of fried chicken and the University of Virginia football might want to head over to a food chain's local stores.

Bojangles has released new versions of its Big Bo Boxes celebrating ten teams from the South, including UVA.

Last season, the company tried redesigning the Big Bo Box with the Carolina Panthers logo, which was a success.

So this season, it's doing a 25th season-themed box with its home team and nine other teams from across the South.

Bojangles has also designed boxes for the Tennessee Titans, the University of Alabama, Clemson University, East Tennessee State University, the University of Georgia, James Madison University, the University of South Carolina, and Western Carolina University.

Each of these Big Bo Box designs will be available in the restaurant locations in the teams' primary markets, including two in the Charlottesville area.

In order to get one of the newly designed boxes, customers will need to buy an eight, 12 or 20-piece tailgate special, which comes with a choice of sides, biscuits, and iced tea.