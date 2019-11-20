Bold Rock being sold to Artisanal Brewing Ventures

Local hard cider maker Bold Rock is being sold.

According to the company's president, the deal with Artisanal Brewing Ventures will close in mid-December.

Leaders at Bold Rock say all of the roughly 200 employees will keep their jobs.

The founders of the company will stay on board to expand distribution.

Bold Rock currently produces about 80,000 barrels of cider and hard seltzer each year.

This move is designed to give the company access to the capital they need to expand the brand to more states.