Bold Rock launching new drink hoping to lead to more jobs

Bold Rock Cidery will launch its newest craft beverage on Saturday.

It is a ready-to-drink whiskey cocktail, which is a deviation from the company's typical cider beverages.

Lindsay Dorrier III, Bold Rock's director of new business development, said the new beverage keeps them ahead of the game when it comes to having a diverse selection of craft beverages.

"It is just another project and initiative for us to stay at the forefront of not just hard cider or hard seltzer, but craft beverages in general," said Dorrier. "Craft beverages is quickly developing marketplace that you have to innovate to stay relevant and succeed. And we want to be the tops in every segment that we feel appropriate for craft beverages."

Bold Rock is looking to add more people to its staff with this recent expansion in cocktails and seltzer so it can make more beverages.

"We're looking to add liquid professionals that have more of a chemistry or food science background and production assistants and also just general folks within our hospitality team," said Dorrier. "We're trying to do more with about the same, but our long-term goals are to add folks to the organization, full and part-time employees as we continue to scale up the ready to drink cocktail line, our hard seltzer line and hard cider."