Bold Rock says sale will not bring many changes

Bold Rock Cidery announced on Wednesday it will be sold to Artisanal Brewing Ventures.

Since opening in 2012, Bold Rock has grown into America's second-largest cidery and it is looking to get even bigger.

Lindsay Dorrier III, the director of new business development at Bold Rock, said even though the owner might be changing, there won't be many other changes to the cidery.

"I can say with confidence that the Bold Rock today will be the Bold Rock tomorrow and the quality of our products are not going to change," said Dorrier. "The quality of people is not going to change and we're just really excited to expand our reach."

Bold Rock hopes its new partnership with ABV will help it grow beyond Virginia and North Carolina, where Bold Rock already has property.

"We've reached sort of a tipping point in our growth where we need access to more resources and expertise to continue to take that next step in the development in the company and this partnership with Artisanal Brewing Ventures is going to allow just that," said Dorrier. "You may see some enhancements to the customer experience over the next handful of months and years here in Nellysford."

Dorrier reassured that there will be no changes to the products or the staff.

"The liquid isn't changing, certainly the people that you'll see here are the same people that were working yesterday will be the same people working here tomorrow and it’s just going to allow us a lot of opportunity to grow and expand," he said.

Bold Rock believes next year and beyond will be exciting as it looks to expand and create more products.

"It's going to be a fun 2020 and beyond as we start to understand the capabilities of Artisanal Brewing Ventures and leverage some of their resources to grow Bold Rock and I think we're all going to benefit by virtue of that connection," added Dorrier.

The deal is expected to close in December and the terms have yet to be disclosed.