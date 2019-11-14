Book Festival announces headliners and speakers

For the 26th year, the Virginia Festival of the Book will take place in Charlottesville in March.

There will be events for the Virginia Humanities program in locations around Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

On Thursday, the festival announced the 2020 headliners.

Jonathan Eig, the author of "Ali: A Life," has written several books and been a contributor for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New Yorker and the Washington Post.

He will speak at the 2020 Read and Lead Lunch on March 18 at the Omni Hotel Charlottesville.

Vashti Harrison, the author of "Little Legends," is a freelance graphic designer and picture-book illustrator.

She will speak at assemblies for public and private school elementary school students on March 19 at the St. Anne's Belfield Convocation Center.

Ian Rankin, who wrote "In a House of Lies" and several other award-winning crime novels, will be at the 2020 Crime Wave Brunch on March 21 at the Omni.

Jacqueline Woodson, the author of "Red at the Bone," has won awards like the Newbery Honor and the Coretta Scott Kind Award multiple times.

She will be at the 2020 Literary Luncheon on March 19 at the Omni.

"We are thrilled to announce our 2020 authors, whose work will encourage conversations and inspire a love of reading for all ages," said Festival Director Jane Kulow. "Each author writes books that are engaging and that broaden one's thinking, whether it's through beautifully illustrated brief biographies of African-American leaders; the over-sized biography of America's most celebrated athlete of the 20th century; the complex characters, moral and societal issues found in an excellent detective story; or the quietly told tale of family legacy and love surrounding an unexpected child, a tale that includes issues of class, race, ambition, mother-daughter love and much more."

More than 250 writers, illustrators and publishing professionals will also be speaking at the festival, including Jaquira Diaz, Ilya Kaminsky, Kenn Kaufman, Pamela Paul, Rachel Louise Snyder, and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor.

Many of the programs for the Virginia Festival of the Book are free to attend, but tickets are on sale for those special events that require them.

The full list of the 2020 speakers is available online and the complete festival schedule will be announced in January.

