Albemarle police officers offer free bowling for the community

The Albemarle County Police Department held their first Bowling with Badges event at Kegler Lanes on Sunday.

Bowlers got the chance to bowl for free with some Albemarle police officers.

John Snyder, the midnight patrol officer, organized the event.

He said the event was a way for them to interact with the community while having a fun day on the job.

"We need to have more interactions with our kids and have an event that kids can come to an indoor facility that allowed us to have a positive impact with our kids," said Snyder.

He said they plan on making the event even bigger next year.