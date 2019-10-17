Breast Cancer Awareness Month spotlights male breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it's a time for everyone to learn the facts about the disease that strikes so many women, but also men.

Bob Gore is a retired Charlottesville area bird-loving YouTuber.

Eight years ago, an episode in his personal life turned it upside down.

He says he discovered a lump in his breast purely by accident. Soon after, he underwent a mastectomy.

"I was leaning against the edge of a table, I rubbed my chest and I felt a lump," said Gore. "I have a scar about eight inches long on the right side of my chest just like the women have when they have a mastectomy."

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, less than one percent of all breast cancer cases develop in men, and only one in 1,000 men will ever be diagnosed with breast cancer.