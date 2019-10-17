Brew and Buddy Fun Run returns for a third year

For the third year, the Paramount Theater is partnering with Champion Brewing Company and Three Notch'd Brewing Company for a holiday season fun run and movie screening.

The Brew and Buddy Run will take place Dec. 8, with the run kicking off at 4 p.m. and making a three-mile loop around downtown Charlottesville.

There will be stops at the two breweries before participants return to the theater to see Elf on the big screen at 6 pm.

Reflective lights and festive gear are encouraged, as well as Elf-related costumes.

There will be a costume contest before the movie begins.

Registration for the event includes a souvenir pint cup with one free pour at each brewery, $1 off beer purchases at the theater concessions, and admission to the movie.

The theater says space is limited and early registration is recommended.

