Brewbies Fest coming to Charlottesville to raise breast cancer awareness

Saturday you can enjoy local beer while helping to raise breast cancer awareness at the Brewbies Craft Beer Festival.

The festival will be hosted at Champion Brewery from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 25 local and regional breweries will be there. Some with pink beer and a beer and on with glitter in it in honor of breast cancer awareness month coming up in October.

All of the money from the festival will go towards the Keep a Breast Foundation. Founder of the foundation, Shaney Jo Darden, said the festival is a great way to educate people on breast cancer and have a great time.

"We love the craft beer community specifically because they're artists,” said Darden. “They're creative people. They're creating special unique things...that they want to share with their friends. And it's a wonderful community and why not get together, do good, have a beer, and have a great afternoon."

This is the first time the Brewbies Fest will be in Charlottesville. They are originally a California based festival.

Tickets can be bought online or at the door.