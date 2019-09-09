Bridge damage closes Albemarle County road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Damage to an Albemarle County bridge, caused by a suspected hit-and-run crash, has closed a road in the northern part of the county.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says Frays Mill Road is closed over Marsh Run near the intersection with Advance Mills Road.

The state agency says the guardrail that will keep vehicles from leaving the road and going into the waterway was torn off sometime Monday morning by a suspected hit-and-run driver.

VDOT is working to replace the guardrail, but it has determined that until that work is done, it is not safe to allow vehicles to cross the bridge.

A detour has been put in place that directs drivers to take Advance Mills Road to Cedar Grove Road in Greene County to Spring Hill Road in order to get back onto Frays Mill Road.

VDOT says the closure is likely to last through Friday.

 
