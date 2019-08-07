Bridge maintenance project delayed

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A bridge maintenance project on Interstate 64 has been postponed for one week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the work on the eastbound I-64 bridge over Scottsville Road will now begin on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

The project was originally supposed to start this Friday and last through the weekend.

It will now run from Aug. 16 to 6 a.m. Aug. 19.

During the project, one eastbound lane will be closed on the interstate as well as the entrance ramp from Scottsville Road to I-64 East and the I-64 East exit ramp at 121B.

A contractor will be performing hydro demolition of the bridge deck and applying a latex overlay in order to extend the service life of the bridge and provide a smoother ride for drivers.

Drivers on Scottsville Road/Monticello Avenue may see some brief traffic stops while the hydro demolition work is in progress.

 
