Bridge maintenance to impact eastbound I-64

Drivers on Interstate 64 will face potential delays in the eastbound lanes in eastern Albemarle County beginning on Friday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says maintenance work will be taking place on the bridge over Scottsville Road, near mile marker 121.

The work is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and run through 6 a.m. next Monday.

VDOT says eastbound I-64 will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over Scottsville Road.

The entrance ramp from Scottsville Road to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound I-64 exit ramp at 121B to northbound Monticello Avenue will also be closed.

VDOT says a contractor will be performing hydro demolition on the bridge deck and apply a latex overlay to extend the service life of the bridge as well as give drivers a smoother surface to cross.

Hydro demolition uses high-pressure water jets to remove deteriorated concrete, which will create a better bonding surface for the latex overlay.

Drivers are advised there will likely be brief traffic stops on Scottsville Road while the hydro demolition work is in progress.

This contractor will also be performing maintenance work on the westbound I-64 bridge over Scottsville Road and the eastbound I-64 bridge over Route 29, with all three projects expected to be completed by May 2020.

VDOT says all lane closures and potential traffic impacts will be announced as these projects get closer.