Bridge project on I-64 to continue

One lane of eastbound Interstate 64 will remain closed through the Tuesday morning commute due to an ongoing bridge maintenance project.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says work is still needed to finish the project on the bridge over Scottsville Road at mile marker 121.

The work was originally supposed to be wrapped up by 6 a.m. Monday morning, but it is taking longer than expected.

VDOT says the contractor will now pour the new concrete deck Monday night, and the eastbound right lane is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

During this project, the entrance ramp from Scottsville Road to I-64 East and the Exit 121B ramp to Monticello Avenue are closed, but the Exit 121 ramp to Scottsville Road is open.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route and to expect delays in the area.