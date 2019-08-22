Bridge rehabilitation project continues on I-64

Work to rehabilitate a bridge on eastbound Interstate 64 will continue this weekend.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, the bridge at mile marker 121, over Scottsville Road, will be reduced to one lane.

The entrance ramp from Scottsville Road to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound I-64 exit 121B ramp to Monticello Avenue will also be closed during this project.

The 121A exit ramp onto Scottsville Road will remain open.

A contractor will be using hydro demolition on the bridge deck to remove deteriorated concrete and then apply a latex overlay that will extend the service life of the bridge and give drivers a smoother riding surface.

While the hydro demolition work is in progress, there will also be brief traffic stops on Scottsville Road/Monticello Avenue.

The work is expected to be finished by 6 a.m. Monday.