Bridge rehabilitation work to resume on I-64

Drivers will face lane closures this weekend on part of Interstate 64 in Charlottesville.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says rehabilitation work will resume on a bridge in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 121 on Friday.

Weather permitting, there will be extended lane closures from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday and then again from 8 p.m. on Oct. 4 to 6 a.m. Oct. 7.

Eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane at the bridge, which crosses Scottsville Road/ Monticello Avenue.

VDOT says the entrance ramp from Scottsville Road to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound I-64 exit ramp at 121B, on to Monticello Avenue, will also be closed.

The exit 121A ramp to Scottsville Road will remain open.

The rehabilitation project includes using hydro demolition of the bridge deck to remove deteriorated concrete.

A latex overlay will then be applied to extend the service life of the bridge and give drivers a smoother ride.

Drivers on Scottsville Road and Monticello Avenue are also advised to expect brief traffic stops while the hydro demolition is in progress.

The same contractor will also be doing maintenance work on the westbound I-64 bridge at the same mile marker and the eastbound I-64 bridge over Route 29.

Work on all three projects is expected to be finished by May.