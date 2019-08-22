Bridge work to close Albemarle County road for months

An Albemarle County bridge will be closing for the next few months while a truss is replaced.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says work to rehabilitate the Dickerson Road bridge over the Rivanna River will begin on Sept. 3.

Crews will be replacing the 70-foot truss with a new truss, which means the road will be closed to through traffic.

The existing bridge was build in 1924 and has a three-ton weight limit.

Weather permitting, the new truss will be finished by Dec. 20 and the bridge will reopen to all legal loads.

During the closure, drivers will be directed to use a detour taking on Route 29 to Lewis and Clark Drive to Quail Run in order to get around the closure and back onto Dickerson Road.