Broadway star headlines fundraiser for Belmont Arts Collaborative

A Broadway star and Charlottesville native is headlining a cabaret fundraiser for the Belmont Arts Collaborative on Saturday.

Keven Quillon, who is known for his roles in "My Fair Lady" and "Shrek: The Musical" on Broadway, will be performing with local kids who were chosen from a contest Quillon judged.

Quillon attended Albemarle High School before moving to New York City to pursue his theatre career.

He said the Belmont Arts Collaborative is an important place for people to find their talent.

"It's a community," Quillon said. "We have classes here, we do shows and we have an event space. It's a place really for everyone, adults, kids, and everyone to come and find a different aspect of their personality."

Quillon will also teach private classes on Sunday to benefit the Belmont Arts Collaborative.

