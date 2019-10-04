Brown Collision Center gives major donation to Service Dogs of Virginia

Brown Collision Center gave Service Dogs of Virginia a big gift to help the organization continue its mission of providing service dogs for people in need.

The collision center donated $40,000 this year to help Service Dogs of Virginia train young dogs.

Sally Day, director of development at Service Dogs of Virginia, said they appreciate this gift to help prepare the dogs to serve their future partners.

"It's a significant gift of $40,000. That covers the entire cost of raising a pup from eight weeks of age to placement with a client when the dog is at two years of age," Day said. "The dog has to go everywhere its future partner goes to train. By the time they're placed, they will have had over 700 hours of individualized training and they'll have been to over 50 places because they have to be comfortable in all the places their future partner might want to go and they've learned over 30 advanced cues. All of that costs money."