Buckingham Correctional Center on lockdown for illness

Buckingham Correctional Center in Dillywn is on lockdown due to what officials say is a highly contagious condition called scabies.

The Virginia Department of Corrections says there have been several confirmed cases of scabies, and that means all visitation has been canceled at the prison while the infected inmates are treated and the facility is decontaminated.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, scabies is caused by a mite. It produces a rash and intense itching. It's common in institutional settings and is treated with topical creams.

All bedding and clothing should be washed in hot water for decontamination.

A DOC spokesperson said the lockdown will last through the weekend.