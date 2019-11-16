Building Goodness Foundation celebrates 20 years of service

The Building Goodness Foundation celebrated their 20th anniversary on Saturday.

Since 1999, the nonprofit has built clinics, schools, community centers and homes in the United States and around the world.

Jim Stoner, one of the founders of Building Goodness Foundation, spoke about what they need to do to keep their organization going for another 20 years.

"The key is to engage builders and construction people as well as the people that have the financial resources to help support us and believe in our mission," said Stoner.

The Building Goodness Foundation said they're looking forward to getting back to work to make a difference after Saturday's celebration.