Building Goodness Foundation starts Local Build Days

Within the next two weekends, the Building Goodness Foundation will head out into the community to help four nonprofits and one homeowner with projects as part of its Local Build Days.

Crews were at Pilgrim Baptist Church on Friday building a new playground for children in the after-school program.

Wendy Cooper, the co-pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church, said she's thankful for the work Building Goodness Foundation is doing to help her husband's dream playground become a reality.

"His vision is to bridge the gap between church and community," Cooper said. "We have this wonderful piece of property in the heart of this community. To be able to utilize it for its full potential has always been a desire of his."

The Building Goodness Foundation plans on doing improvement projects at the Piedmont YMCA Early Learning Center, Georgia's Healing House, and Barrett Early Learning Center.