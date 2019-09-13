Bumpass goat owners' livestock seized by Louisa officials

Just days after they were removed from the Bumpass farm where more than 60 goats were found in deplorable conditions, Louisa County officials are saying the animals are doing a lot better.

Two of the goats have died.

According to Louisa County Sheriff's Office's Animal Control officers, one of the animals brought in by the owner has died, while another was in such bad shape that the county vet recommended putting it down.

Chief Animal Control Officer Alyssa Ellison says this episode of animal neglect, for her, is unprecedented.

"It's one of the worst livestock cases I have ever had in my career I have never done a livestock seizure quite this large before with the animals in this bad of shape," she said.

The county will be reviewing this case within ten days to determine if criminal charges will be brought.

The owners deny they have done anything wrong.

Louisa Animal Control asks that if anyone needs help with their livestock to just call.