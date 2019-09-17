Business diversity award given to local barber and entrepreneur

It was a big day for one Charlottesville entrepreneur.

The 2019 Vanguard award was given to local businessman Will Jones who owns His Image Barber Shop and Natural Hair Studio on Berkmar Drive in Charlottesville.

The honor is given to a local business that contributes diversity to the Charlottesville business community.

It was presented during the Minority Business Luncheon, which is sponsored by the Chamber Business Diversity Council of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce and is part of the City of Charlottesville's Minority Business Week.

As a barber, Jones started out catering to a mostly black clientele but later diversified.

"I also cut straight white hair, Latino hair, Asian hair, yeah for sure I started cutting black kinky, nappy, curly hair and I love it, but I also because of business reasons have diversified and we welcome in everybody in that way," he said.

Jones received the John F. Bell, Sr. Vanguard Award named for John F. Bell, Sr., a well respected African-American business leader who owned several successful businesses in Charlottesville during segregation.