C4K Family 'Holiday Maker' Night

Computers4Kids celebrated the holiday season by showing off the youths' skills to family and friends.

C4K's Family “Holiday Maker” Night was a chance for kids involved to display their projects, cool gadgets, and make some Christmas crafts.

Gwynne Wade is seventh-grader Alaina Catoe's mentor, and Wade has been showing her how to do photography. The event was a chance for Catoe to practice.

"I think that it's fun to be able to collaborate and communicate in the things you both enjoy together,” said Catoe.

"It's always interesting when you meet someone new and see the way they learn,” said Wade. “I like to teach and Alaina is a great student so it's really a lot of fun to work together. And I learn things too."

Catoe and Wade are working toward completing a picture book and video to show her peers at C4K.