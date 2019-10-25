C4K holding open house to celebrate youth projects

Charlottesville residents are invited to an event celebrating youth voice, technology, mentoring, community, and 21st-century skill development.

Computers4Kids members will be holding C4K Live on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Youth members, who are between sixth and 12th grade and eligible for free or reduced-price lunches at school, work with mentors to use professional-level technologies and develop real-world skills throughout the year.

These include coding, audio production, digital photography, filmmaking and videography, robotics, electronics, and graphic design.

At the event, these youth will be showing off the projects they have been working on this year.

Attendees will see custom remote-controlled cars, hear original music, and one-of-a-kind games.

Some of the youth will also be talking about the experiences they have had over the past year, such as presenting as a Disrupt HR event, participating in workshops using 3-D modeling and stop motion animation, and more.

“At C4K, youth connect the dots between the STEAM skills they are learning now and the jobs and education they can have in the future,” said C4K Executive Director Kala Somerville. “We are encouraging the public to meet and celebrate our youth on Friday, and consider becoming involved in making a real impact in our community, by mentoring! Mentoring relationships let a young person known they matter. Plus, mentoring is fun!”

The open house is free and open to the public to attend.

For more information on C4K, click on the link in the Related Links box.