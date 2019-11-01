CAAR reports homes are selling faster and for more across the region

The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS has released its report for the third quarter, which showed more homes being sold and prices going up.

CAAR says home prices around the region are also up by an average of more than $6,700 for the third quarter of 2019 from a year ago.

The association says all of the jurisdictions in the area it covers had growth in sales and median prices for the first time since the spring of 2017, which is being driven by strong economic growth such as very low unemployment and low interest rates.

This is also the third quarter in a row in which sales activity has increased, led by Nelson and Fluvanna counties.

The median sales price for homes in this area has also been rising almost every quarter since the first half of 2016.

Regarding the sold dollar volume in the area, about $483 million in transactions took place during the third quarter of 2019, up seven percent, and much of that growth occurred in Albemarle and Fluvanna counties. This is up nearly $100 million from the third quarter of 2016.

Charlottesville was the only locality that reported a decrease in sold dollar volume, down $7 million from last year.

It also says the amount of time a home sits on the market before being bought has done down by a week on average across the region.

CAAR says the average days a home sits on the market is 53, down from 59, and that is the sharpest drop in this metric since the fall of 2018.

Due to the low supply of homes for sale, the association says people are submitting offers in less time for properties that are available within their price ranges.

This is especially true in Nelson County, where the time a home sat on the market dropped by more than two weeks compared to last year and the number of homes for sale saw the largest decrease.

Greene County reported the largest supply growth this quarter, with 21 additional active listings, but the overall supply remains low.

In the Charlottesville Metropolitan Statistical Area, new residential construction activity has been steadily increasing this year, with 118 permits for new residential units being issued in September alone.

CAAR says new construction levels in the area are higher than they have been for more than six years, but even with this growth, new construction is still not growing fast enough to meet demand in the region.

The association says this lack of sufficient new supply is contributing to the upward pressure on prices.

In Albemarle County, more than 560 sales took place in the third quarter, up five percent, while the median sales price increased by almost $3,000 to $380,000.

In the county, homes would be on the market for an average of 43 days, down 11 days from a year ago, but inventory in the county has also been declining steadily for most of the past four years.

In Charlottesville, the median sales price gained more than $15,000, reaching $355,000, and prices in the city have been climbing for 14 consecutive quarters.

The supply in Charlottesville is also expanding, which is a trend CAAR says started at the beginning of 2018.

In Fluvanna County, there was a major jump in the number of homes sold, up 26 percent from a year ago, and the median price also increased by $21,000 to $231,000. That is the sharpest price increase in the county's market for a year and a half.

The increase in sales also led to a surge in the sold dollar volume for Fluvanna County, which was up 43 percent from a year ago. Homes in the county also tended to be on the market for eight days less.

In Greene County, home prices are also continuing to go up, gaining $19,000 to reach $265,000, and CAAR says the sold dollar volume has been increasing sharply in the county for five consecutive quarters.

Greene County has also been expanding its inventory of homes available for much of the past year.

In Louisa County, the median sales price increased by nearly $21,000 to $259,900, which is a change because the price had been trending flat or going down since late last year.

Fewer homes are available for sale and they are selling faster in the county, averaging ten days less than a year ago.

Finally in Nelson County, the number of homes sold jumped by 34 percent from a year ago, which was the largest increase in CAAR's area for the quarter. The median sales price increased by $7,500 to $222,000, which is the first increase for the county this year.

Due to the number of homes sold, the sold volume jumped 43 percent, up more than $9 million from a year ago.

Homes in Nelson County are averaging 125 days on the market, but that is down by more than two weeks from last year.

Nelson County also saw the largest drop in inventory in CAAR's region, down by 45, and the supply of homes for sale has been decreasing in the county for more than four years.

