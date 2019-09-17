CACVB launches new website

The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched a new website and logo.

According to a release, the new site responds to the needs of the market by creating a comprehensive resource for people planning to visit Charlottesville or Albemarle County.

It adds visitors to the site will find the new interface also showcases the CACVB's new brand, which was unveiled in May.

"We are excited to share the new VisitCharlottesville.org with the community and visitors," said Courtney Cacatian, the CACVB's executive director. " We're confident the new site shows off some of the best sights to see in Albemarle County and Charlottesville. We'll be adding more blog posts, itineraries, events, photographs and videos in the months to come, so check back often to see what's new."

A notable feature of the new site is the listings view, which allows people to search for hotels, restaurants, wineries, and other activities in the area. The listings are also based on real-time geographic proximity.

The site includes several suggested itineraries for visitors, from artisan trails to sports to urban experiences and countryside locations.

It also has the new Nickel Tours, short videos for some of the experiences available in the area, that may help people plan their own itineraries.

