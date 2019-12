The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Rummage Store will change its hours in 2020.

The store will no longer open on Monday.

Instead, it will be open Tuesday through Saturday between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and accept donations until 5 p.m.

The change in hours will start in January.

All proceeds from the store help support homeless animals at the CASPCA.

For more information, call (434) 293-8475.