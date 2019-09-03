CASPCA brings dogs back from Florida care and adoption center

The CASPCA sent two staff members to Florida in the Compassionate Care-A-Van last weekend to rescue animal in a shelter.

The dogs came the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center in the Fort Lauderdale area.

Seven of the dogs are puppies and eleven of them have already been cleared for adoption.

Angie Gunter, of the CASPCA, says they hope to have the rest ready for adoption in a couple weeks.

"It was a very smooth transition for the team to go down and come back," says Gunter.

She added that this may have been the easiest transition yet.

Gunter says they couldn't take any cats because they don't have the space in the shelter for any more.