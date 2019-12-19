CASPCA holiday adoption special coming up

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An adoption special at a local shelter aims to get as many animals as possible into their “fur”ever homes in time for the holidays.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is holding its Operation Silent Night special between Dec. 20 and 24.

During the special, adoption fees will be discounted by 50 percent for cats and dogs, though some exclusions may apply.

“We hope that lots of people will visit us and adopt a new family member before Christmas,” said CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter.

The aim will be to clear the shelter.

Before any animal is adopted, it will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccinations.

