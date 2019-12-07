CASPCA hosts holiday pet adoption event

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA teamed up with eight different animal shelters in the Central Virginia area to help their furry friends find a home for the holidays.

A tent was set up outside CASPCA for people to meet new pets. CASPCA offered waived adoption fees for their pets.

Angie Gunter, the executive director of CASPCA, said this event is part of their mission to help their furry friends find a home full of love with help from their neighbors.

"We do a lot of transferring out of animals from neighboring shelters so we want to help them get exposure too so that folks know they can go to their shelters too and look for animals. It's really important that we all work together," Gunter said.

Gunter said this is the second year they've done the event. She hopes to make this adoption event an annual tradition.